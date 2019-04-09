Entertainment Report

Allison Mack who starred in the TV show Smallville pleaded guilty to racketeering charges Monday…just before federal jury selection was scheduled to begin.

Prosecutors accuse Mack of helping a New York man recruit women to his cult where they were branded and used as sex slaves.

Ms. Mack faces up to 20 years in prison on each count to which she pleaded guilty.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in September.





Oprah Winfrey is donating 2 million dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico following the 2017 hurricane that hit the US territory.

She says she was inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda who took his hit musical – Hamilton – to the island for a limited run in January.

What I really want to do is be a representation of my race. Of the human race.

Poet Maya Angelou’s voice kicks off a new trailer for Homecoming – a documentary by Beyoncé.

The Netflix film offers a behind the scenes look at Beyoncé’s 2018 Coachella performance that paid homage to America’s historically black colleges and universities.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments