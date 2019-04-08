Entertainment Report

Keith Urban has dethroned 3-peat winner Jason Aldean as the Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year.

The awards were handed out in Las Vegas last night.

Reba McIntyre returned to host the show for the 16th year running.

Adam Sandler is returning to Saturday Night Live – at least for one night.





He’s hosting for his first time on May fourth.

Sandler worked as a writer and a cast member on the show in the early ’90s and went on to write, produce and star in movies.

Imagine it’s the morning before you have to deliver a big presentation at work – and you wake up as your 13 year old self.

That’s the premise behind the film “Little.”

It stars Issa Rae – who says it’s a theme we’ve seen before but with a twist.

I think what makes this different, aside from the fact we’re tackling a modern angle, is, we’re a diverse cast. It’s black women in front of the scenes and behind the scenes.

“Little” hits theaters Friday.

The NYPD says Bret Hart suffered minor injuries last night – when a Brooklyn resident rushed the stage and knocked him to the ground.

It happened as Hart was giving a speech at a “WWE” Hall of Fame induction ceremony – where his foundation was being honored.

People at the event were stunned.

