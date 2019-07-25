Enrollment Open for ‘On My Way Pre-K’ in Indiana

Beginning this school year, qualifying families will have an option to send their children to preschool full time for free.

Parents will have to apply for Indiana’s state-sponsored On My Way Pre-K program eitheir online or by filling out a paper form.

Grants are awarded to 4-year-olds from low-income families, and families can use them at any approved program.

On My Way Pre-K has served approximately 8,000 eligible families at no charge to them to help prepare young Hoosiers for kindergarten.

Families must meet the following eligibility requirements:

The family must have an income below 127 percent of the federal poverty level.

Their child must be 4-years-old by August 1, 2019, and starting kindergarten in the 2020/2021 school year.

Parents or guardians in the household must be working, going to school or attending job training.

Links to electronic applications in both English and Spanish are available at OnMyWayPreK.org. Now is the time to act because space is limited and school begins soon. Applications are open year-round.

Families may call 800-299-1627 for assistance from an early learning referral specialist or for other questions about On My Way Pre-K. Stay up-to-date via Facebook @OnMyWayPreKIndiana

Comments

comments