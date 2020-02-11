Enjoy the Tastes and Smells of Louisiana on Franklin This Saturday

The savory smells of Louisiana will be filling the air this weekend, and you’re going to want to be there.

I remember when this was first thought of, and it gets bigger every year!

Join us for 7th annual Gumbo Cook-Off this Mardi Gras season! More stops, more nonprofits, and more gumbo! Trolley service available this year as well!

$20 per Gumbo Bowl! Bowls will be available for purchase at Lamasco Bar and Grill and Thyme in the Kitchen.

ONLY 1,000 Gumbo Bowls will be sold, and we sold out quickly the previous years!

KEEPING IT GREEN!

In order to reduce waste, we will have keepsake bowls and are asking you to bring your own spoons.

It’s the most delicious day on franklin street, Saturday!

Join us (I’ll be judging) for some gumbo goodness from one to four pm, grab a bowl for just twenty dollars — or better yet?

Get yours before Saturday because they sell out every year!

*Spoons will be available for purchase for $1 each OR bring your own and reuse

*A keepsake soup bowl.

Get your tickets online HERE

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments