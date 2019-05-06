Enjoy the Sounds of the Big Top!

You have not one, but two chances to catch a fabulous concert…coming up this weekend!

Saturday, 7 pm, at The Cathedral on North 1st Avenue in Evansville and Sunday, 5 pm at First UMC Wesley Hall in Mount Vernon.





The theme is “Under the Big Top” with selections like “The Greatest Showman”.

Did I mention that both concerts are FREE?!

(Might make a nice Mothers Day surprise…)

