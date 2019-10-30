Enjoy Grapes and Grains This Weekend

Last year, the Evansville Morning Rotary decided that a bourbon tasting was exactly what Evansville needed, and they were right…

The event last year was such a hit that they’ve moved to a bigger location, and added some new elements.



The Evansville Morning Rotary Club will be hosting its annual fundraiser Grapes and Grains on November 14 from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse. It’s a wine and bourbon tasting and silent auction benefiting Cops Connecting with Kids, Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, scholarships for Bosse High School students, and other great projects in our community.

Tickets are 20% off ($40 instead of $50) if you buy them before October 31. Click on the link below or on our website (www.evvmorningrotary.com) to purchase your tickets.

November 14th at the Old Courthouse in Evansville.

