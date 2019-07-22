Enjoy Glorious Seasonal Color and Magnificent Monarchs at Hartman Arboretum

Magnificent trees, glorious seasonal color, sweeping vistas and groomed trails…

One place in Evansville offers a getaway for nature lovers, complete with some of the most beautiful, botanically-diverse plants in the region.

Out on the far northwest side of Evansville, about 15 years ago, a family decided to plant and care for an arboretum.

Now the trees are all grown up, and waiting to be admired.

Hartman Arboretum is home to 8 “gardens”.





The “Memorial Garden”, where Sky Pencils that mimic a monument screen you away from the world for some quiet contemplation by the lily pond.

The “Wildlife Garden”, designed by Master Gardeners of Vanderburgh County specifically for butterflies, is beautiful in summertime–the shrubbery so coated in colorful wings that they hold a special butterfly day in august, and that garden has been named an official Monarch Way-Station.

We didn’t know much about having a way-station for Monarchs, but we did know that Monarchs are very important insects…for the use of just being beautiful, and they were declining.

They’re the only butterfly that really makes a trip…a trip all the way to Mexico and then comes back!

And there will be several generations in between.

The “Spring Garden” sports Crabapples, Dogwoods and 17 different varieties of Redbuds.

It’s all about the leaves in the “Fall Color” area, with Maples, Gum Trees and a rare Columner.

“Woodland Trails” for nature walkers take you through a shady space full of flowers and ferns, and give you great views of the 3 ponds…one of which is a whopping 3 acres!

Pick fresh blueberries off the vine for just $3 a pound.

I don’t know why, but they taste so much better fresh!

Discover the splendor of nature, proudly on display at Hartman Arboretum.

Did you know there was an arboretum in Evansville?

Find Hartman Arboretum, and all of the gorgeous greenery on display, along with the Monarch Way-Station and fresh blueberries at 5939 Spirit Trail.

Be on the look-out for their “Butterfly Visit” day in late August where you can actually see the insect climb from its chrysalis with wet wings among the flowers.

Let them know you saw it here, and tell me about your visit!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments