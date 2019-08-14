Enjoy an Evening of Hope With Albion

As a community, we believe in uplifting those impacted by sexual and domestic violence — and we have the opportunity to prove that this Friday!

Mallorie with Albion Fellows Bacon Center dropped by to fill us in…



An Evening of Hope, presented by The Diamond Galleria, Deaconess, & Deaconess Women’s Hospital, will take place on Friday, August 16 at the Evansville Country Club. Doors open at 6:00 pm with dinner being served at 7:00 pm.

Special guest DeAnne Splittorff shares her story of survival when, at the age of 12, she and her family sought emergency shelter.

Additional activities include Silent Auction, Live Auction, Raffle, Heads or Tails, and more!

This Friday, you can help stand for a future free of violence with Albion.

Find tickets here.

