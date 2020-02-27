Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts.

After the grey skies, the rain, the snow and the overall damp weather we’ve seen of late, it was certainly nice to see some sunshine today. I don’t know about you, but it most definitely brightened this Meteorologist’s disposition. The combination of that sunshine and a breezy southwesterly wind flow helped drive temperatures 10° higher in some spots this afternoon. We have however, seen more cloud cover over these last few hours and it’s all due to our next weather system.

A weak clipper will swing through the Tri-State overnight. Fortunately, aside from the additional cloud cover and possibly a few flurries, its overall effects on the region will be minimal; we’ll even see clearer skies tomorrow morning as the system exits to our southeast. Following a mostly clear and pleasant start to our Friday, the afternoon will bring about more clouds and a northwesterly wind, but that warming trend will continue – We’ll tip the scales at 44° Friday afternoon.

The mercury will continue to climb higher come Saturday; expect an afternoon high as we kick off the weekend ahead in the upper 40s and low 50s under crystal clear skies. Temperatures may even trend 10° to 15° above average on Sunday – a strong southwesterly wind (gusts near 25 mph) will make for a warm one. In fact, if the current projections hold Sunday’s high of 61° will mark our warmest day in the River City since February 3rd! There’s one problem however, all that warm comes at a cost.

Rain.

Another prolonged period of rainfall is expected to return to the Tri-State as early as Sunday evening. Scattered rain will move in over the region ahead of an advancing warm front after dinnertime on Sunday. After receiving a short break from the rain Monday morning, it appears as though a more sustained rainfall will settle in across the region as the evening commute gets under way. From there, the rain will continue on for as long as an additional 36 hours or so; the last of the precipitation should subside by Wednesday morning. The latest model data suggests that portions of we’ll receive up to 1″ or 2″ of additional rainfall.

Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts.

