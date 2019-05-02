Enjoy Derby Day at Ellis Park!

No derby tickets?

No worries!

Ellis Park is bringing the flavor of the first Saturday in May to the Tri-State region with a Kentucky Derby viewing party!

This Saturday, grab your best hat or fanciest socks, for Derby Day at Ellis Park!





Gates open at 8:30 a.m., an hour before Churchill Downs’ first of 14 races, with betting available all day and into the evening on racetracks across the country.

And it wouldn’t be a derby day party without live music, mint juleps, a ladies hat contest and dapper man contest…and get this, the winners will get prizes from Kruckemeyer and Cohn.

Admission is totally free, so you can make a whole day of it!

We’ll see you at the races!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments