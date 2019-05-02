Enjoy Derby Day at Ellis Park!

No derby tickets?
No worries!
Ellis Park is bringing the flavor of the first Saturday in May to the Tri-State region with a Kentucky Derby viewing party!
This Saturday, grab your best hat or fanciest socks, for Derby Day at Ellis Park!
Gates open at 8:30 a.m., an hour before Churchill Downs’ first of 14 races, with betting available all day and into the evening on racetracks across the country.
And it wouldn’t be a derby day party without live music, mint juleps, a ladies hat contest and dapper man contest…and get this, the winners will get prizes from Kruckemeyer and Cohn.
Admission is totally free, so you can make a whole day of it!
We’ll see you at the races!
