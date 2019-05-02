Enjoy Derby Day at Ellis Park!

Enjoy Derby Day at Ellis Park!

May 2nd, 2019 44News This Morning, Entertainment

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

No derby tickets?

No worries!

Ellis Park is bringing the flavor of the first Saturday in May to the Tri-State region with a Kentucky Derby viewing party!

This Saturday, grab your best hat or fanciest socks, for Derby Day at Ellis Park!


Gates open at 8:30 a.m., an hour before Churchill Downs’ first of 14 races, with betting available all day and into the evening on racetracks across the country.

And it wouldn’t be a derby day party without live music, mint juleps, a ladies hat contest and dapper man contest…and get this, the winners will get prizes from Kruckemeyer and Cohn.

Admission is totally free, so you can make a whole day of it!

We’ll see you at the races!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.