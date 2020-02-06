Enjoy the Art of Flamenco on Franklin

Every year I tell you to “skip the dinner and a movie” routine for Valentine’s Day, and go have an experience.

And this year, Lamasco is offering a truly unique Valentine’s weekend treat!



Join us as we once again welcome Academy of Flamenco Arts back to Lamasco.

The Academy of Flamenco Arts prides itself in its vast diversity. With expertise from Argentina and Venezuela and other parts of the world.

Tickets for the event are $30 and include a reserved ticket to the show and one dessert. We are thrilled to be partnering up with Panaderia San Miguel for this event. They wil be providing their wonderful Tres Leches.

Wine supplied by our experienced wine purchaser at Amy’s On Franklin, featuring Spanish, Chilean, and Argentinian wines!Full bar service will also be available.

Make early dinner reservations at Amy’s On Franklin, then meander across the street to the show!

This is a very limited event, with only 85 tickets available, get yours here.

