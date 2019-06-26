Energy Company Seeking Public Input on Proposed Wind Farm

An Energy company is seeking public input on a proposed wind farm. E.ON Energy is looking to build a wind farm in parts of Posey and Gibson Counties. Some of the windmills could be 500 feet tall.

According to a citizen’s group watching the progress of the farm, E.ON will give more details of its plans and answer questions during a public meeting on June 26th at North Posey High School.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

