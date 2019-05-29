Energy Assistance Concerns in Three Tri-State Counties

Summer weather is usually welcomed, but some people in the Tri-State who depend on energy assistance in Spencer, Perry, and Crawford counties are concerned after Lincoln Hills Development Corporation announces no Summer funding.

“Lincoln hill development corporation has been informed that the energy assistance program has used all available funding during the winter season. Therefore, there will be no additional benefits this year.” People who received this email are now worried how they will stay cool in the upcoming summer months.

Worries of no energy assistance in parts of the Tri-State prompted a Facebook post with dozens of comments.

“We have newborn babies, it s too hot. And the sick and disabled people with the breathing problems…,” says Tell City resident Rose Hayden.

Some of the people who commented on Rose Hayden’s post have health concerns, and are worried without energy assistance this summer their health problems could get worse.

Perry County’s All Smiles Group #2 has been working to provide donated fans to anyone in need for the past five years serving the disabled, and infants first.

“We did find them some fans to help them out. And what we are hoping to do with the all smiles group this year is be able to provide fans, and air conditioners even if they are used as long as they work,” says Hayden.

With Lincoln Hill’s Summer assistance money gone, donations of fans and air conditioners are needed in many households in Perry, Spencer and Crawford counties.

The All Smiles #2 organization will even pick up items to donate.

“After we post the request if anybody has any items to donate they contact me, or Stephanie Smith and they drop the items off to one of us. and we go through it making sure it s working, it’s clean and then get it to the person that’s needing it.

“We just want to be able to offer them so assistance to be able to avoid any heat related deaths in our area,” says Hayden.

As the temperature rises it’s recommended to check on families with infants, or people with disabilities.

Click here to donate to the All Smiles #2 Organization in Tell City.

