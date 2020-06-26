Employee of Xcess Night Club in Evansville Tests Positive for COVID-19

An employee of the Xcess Night Club at 201 S Fulton Ave. in Evansville, Indiana, has tested positive for COVID-19.

All staff and patrons of Xcess that were present on the evening of June 20 and June 22 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

The infected individual was working at Xcess for an extended period of time on those dates and was not wearing a face-covering or social distancing, resulting in possible exposure to staff and patrons of the establishment.

The positive case was identified on June 25 through local testing.

This comes as the second announcement in one day from the Vanderburgh County Health Department after the department announced a COVID-19 positive individual was present at KC’s Marina Pointe in Evansville on June 20.

