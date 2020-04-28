CoronavirusHenderson CountyKentucky
Employee at Henderson Lowe’s Tests Positive for COVID-19
An employee at Lowe’s in Henderson, KY tested positive for COVID-19 and last worked on April 21, a store representative confirmed Tuesday.
The employee has been quarantined and is receiving care. The store representative says the store is still open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines.
Individuals who have worked closely with the employee have been put on paid leave.
Lowe’s is still practicing social distancing.