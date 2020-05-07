Employee at Central City Wendy’s Test Positive for COVID-19

An employee at Wendy’s in Central City, Kentucky has tested positive for COVID-19, a store representative announced Thursday. As a result of the restaurant was closed.

The employee is at home and is receiving care. Individuals that came in contact with the employee were asked to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor.

The store representative says they conducted a thorough deep cleaning of the work areas and common spaces.

Below is an official statement from Servus regarding the closure of the restaurant:

The health, safety and well-being of our employees and communities is our priority. We have stringent procedures in place to ensure a safe, sanitary and well-maintained restaurant. We are providing support to an employee in Central City, KY who has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is now in quarantine, receiving the care and treatment necessary for their recovery. We have notified our employees and are closely following the advice of public health officials. As a precaution, we’ve asked all coworkers of the employee who were in close contact to remain home to self-quarantine and self-monitor, and we’ve conducted a thorough and deep cleaning of the work areas and common spaces. The restaurant team is continuing to work closely with the Health Department and is following all necessary protocols.

