Employee at Brittlebank Pool Test Positive for COVID-19

An employee at Brittlebank Pool in Posey County tested positive for COVID-19, the county health department reported Wednesday.

According to the Mt. Vernon Parks and Recreation Department, the employee worked (they are not involved with swim lessons, water exercise, or concessions) Friday and Saturday last week, but have not since then.

As a precaution, the pool has been shut down while a COVID-19 contact investigation is performed.

After the investigation process, the Posey County Health Department determined that those who may have been at the pool while the employee was working are at a very low risk at this time.

Anyone wanting to get tested can go to the testing locating in Princeton.

There is also a testing location at the CVS on St. Joe in Evansville, but it does not test minors (17 years of age and under).

Related content:

Comments

comments