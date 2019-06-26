Emotional Year for Family of Donald Westfall Jr.

It’s been an emotional year of heartache for one Tri-State family.

Friends and family of Donald Westfall Jr. are remembering his life a year after he disappeared.

“It’s hard but it’s love from us to him,” says Cassi Meyer, Donnie’s cousin. “Celebrate his life. Today is about him, it’s not about them.”

Westfall’s whereabouts are still unknown.

“The unknown, the thousand questions, the heartache is still absolutely there without a doubt, but I feel like as each day passes I get madder,” says Meyer. “I get more aggravated.”

His family taking the day to put aside their ongoing search and rather remember the man he was.

“Just never knew what you were going to get with him just one of a kind,” says Meyer.

Westfall was reportedly last seen in Boonville. The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office found his van on the side of a road in Chrisney only one day later.

It was a day that forever changed the lives of Donnie’s family who has worked relentlessly in the last year trying to find answers.

“We feel like some big information has come in and we need someone to address it and hope that it could eventually be a break in the case for Donnie,” says Meyer.

Indiana State Police tell 44News as time goes on, finding a missing person becomes more difficult when it comes to evidence, leads, and tips.

But they say they will not give up on the case and Westfall’s family says the same.

“Justice for Donnie until the day that I die,” says Meyer. “I will search. I will plead. I will beg. I will call anyone that I have too until we bring Donnie home and Justice is served.”

Donnie’s family says they plan to continues holding events in honor of Donnie.

ISP says this case is still on-going and anyone with information is urged to contact them immediately.

