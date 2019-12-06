Emerson Academy High School Opens in Owensboro Kentucky

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, marking the opening of a new school that will serve students in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Emerson Academy is the new alternative high school for Owensboro Public Schools

“What it’s done is it’s allowed our teachers to close their doors. Where we were before, it was kind of an open concept. So now it gives our teachers the opportunity to close their doors, so we have less disruptions and more academics are taking place.” said Kevin Thompson, Principal at Emerson Academy High School.

The new building is located on west 11th street and houses classroom and activity space for students.

Comments

comments