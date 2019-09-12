Emergency Hearing Underway for Old Chandler Motor Speedway

An emergency court hearing is underway Thursday regarding the Old Chandler Motor Speedway.

The race track was set to go on the auction block Tuesday but the sale was canceled because owner Reno Fontana filed bankruptcy for the second time.

The first bankruptcy was rejected by a judge and the track was ordered to be sold.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Department canceled the sale Tuesday just minutes before the auction was about to start.

Thursday, a federal judge could order the auction to go on as planned which could happen as early as October.

Comments

comments