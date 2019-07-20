Emergency Departments Come Together for a Good Cause

Local first responders competed against one another to help one of their own.

The McCutchanville Fire Department hosted a battle of the badges blood drive in honor of firefighter Austin Smith, who was diagnosed with Leukemia in February. Smith is currently receiving treatment at Riley Hospital.

Several departments, including the Scott and German Township Fire Departments, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and EMS all participated in donating blood.

“It’s great seeing all the people coming out,” said McCutchanville firefighter/EMS Lieutenant Crystal Elliott. “We actually almost met our goal online. We were just a few short, but we’ve had several walk-ins so we’re actually hit and met our goal.”

The McCutchanville Fire Department won the contest with 33 donors representing them.

