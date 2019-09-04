Emergency Declaration on Bridge Closure

A state of emergency was declared Wednesday in Daviess County, and it’s not because of the weather.

The decision was made because of damage on the Panther Creek Bridge, and concern for drivers’ safety.

The County Judge Executive explained that impacts on traffic and the local economy drove the need for that emergency order.

“There’s nobody coming into the store because they turn right where it says ‘Road Closed,'” explained Carla Oliver.

The Oliver sisters own two shops right next to each other, just past the Kentucky 81 detour sign.

“Folks call and ask if they can get around the barrier. It’s slower definitely. I’m getting a lot more phone calls than I did before too,” said Susan Oliver.

But diversions since the August closure of Panther Creek Bridge haven’t just impacted their customers.

The bridge has been shut down since being damaged by a truck carrying scrap metal.

For those relying on the bridge, the closure has increased delivery time and snarled traffic.

The of the reasons why County Judge Executive Al Mattingly signed an executive order declaring the bridge situation an emergency.

“All the state of emergency does is says we are in a position to where we need to suspend our normal operating procedures,” Mattingly iterated. “If we need to purchase a piece of equipment or rent a piece of equipment we don’t have to take it to fiscal court and get approval. We can do it.”

Cutting through any red tape that would stall repairs on the bridge comes as welcome news for these sisters, keeping their businesses afloat.

“For the sake of our customers. We don’t have any issues that much because we’re on this side of the bridge. But for the poor folks on the other side, it’s terrible,” sighed Susan Oliver.

The hope is that clearing some of the government roadblocks will see this bridge opening by early next year.

Comments

comments