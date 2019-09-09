Email Scam Threatening to Have Scandalous Photos of You

A new email scam circulating in the Tri-State is threatening to send scandalous photos or videos of you to your family, friends and professional contacts.

The email claims that the recipient has visited an adult website in the past and that they have compromising photos of the person. It even claims to have hacked the person’s webcam to take some of those photos.

To keep the scammers from sending the photos/videos to personal contacts, the scammers are demanding the person sends money to a Bitcoin account.

The Better Business Bureau of the Tri-State says you shouldn’t worry if you get one of these emails. This is a phishing scam and they do not have any personal information.

Four tips the BBB says you can follow:

1. Do not reply to the email.

2. Do not click on any links in the email.

3. Change your passwords regularly.

4. Cover your webcam when you are not using it.

