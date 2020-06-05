Ellis Park Set to Reopen on Monday, June 8

Ellis Park’s General Manager has confirmed plans of reopening Ellis Park to the public on Monday, June 8.

Although the park will be resuming normal operations, certain limitations will still be in place.

Out of the 300 Historical Horse Racing (HHR) machines at Ellis Park, only 140 of them will be operational to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Seating in the HHR area will also be reduced to ensure social distancing is practiced.

Additionally, the building that holds the HHR and simulcasting will be limited to 400 people at a time, including employees. To keep track of how many individuals are in the building at once, “occupancy sensors” will be installed.

The Backside will be reopened on June 12 with certain restrictions for those horsemen.

Live racing at Ellis Park will resume on June 28, but as of now, there will not be fans allowed in the stands during races.

The official time for Ellis Park’s Monday reopening is planned to be announced later on Friday, June 5.

