Ellis Park Reopens at 33% Capacity

The neighs of race horses disappeared from the stables of Ellis Park back in March, but they’re now returning as the gaming center reopens at 33% capacity.

With new safety regulations in place, like guests getting their temperatures taken, social distancing enforced, and employees required to wear masks, Ellis Park is taking the pandemic seriously.

“All employees that are here today and will be here throughout the week have been Covid tested and have received a negative prognosis from a certified health professional,” said marketing manager Allie Sclafani.

And even with the new rules, guests were lined all the way out into the parking lot before opening at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8th.

“It’s almost like Christmas day here at Ellis Park,” said Promotions and Player’s Club Manager, Jamie Liles.

Jeff Hall, director of racing operations, felt the same way.

“I’m like a little kid in the candy store,” he said. “You know this is what I do. I’m thrilled that we finally have horses coming in the back.”

For now — just the gaming floor is open — with horse racing set to start later in the summer.

“It’s been a long drag with this Covid 19 — nobody knows where you’re going to be the next day,” Hall said. “It’s an every day changing thing and we’ve been waiting on the governor to hear our protocols on opening the back side.”

But in a twist — the shutdown causing some scheduling changes — resulting in Ellis Park qualifying for the Kentucky Derby for the first time ever.

“We’re thrilled — it’s never happened before,” Hall said. “It’s really a big thing for us. It’s just off the wall.”

