Ellis Park Racing and Gaming Increase Protocols

Effective immediately, Ellis Park Racing & Gaming has increased track and racing protocols in compliance with Governor Andy Beshear’s statement requiring facial coverings to be worn at all times in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. All employees at Ellis Park have been required to wear masks since the June 8 reopening of the racing and gaming operation.

“Governor Beshear’s actions will make it easier for us to keep our guests, our team, and the entire community safer,” said General Manager, Jeffrey Inman. “It is important to remember that confirmed cases are spiking elsewhere in the United States, so we applaud Governor Beshear’s decision to further protect our residents and we are making considerable efforts to provide a safer environment for our guests.”

Besides everyone having to wear face-coverings. They are requiring jockeys who do not transfer to Ellis Park directly from another Kentucky track will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test result taken within forty-eight hours before being admitted to Ellis Park.

The 98th season of world-class horse racing continues at Ellis Park through August 30th.

Comments

comments