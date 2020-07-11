Ellis Park Increasing Protocols After Governor Beshear’s Mandate on Facial Coverings

Ellis Park Racing & Gaming is increasing their protocols following Governor Beshear’s mandate regarding facial coverings.

Ellis Park has been requiring masks for all patrons since July 6th, three days prior to the Governor’s announcement.

All employees have been required to wear masks since the June 8th reopening.

Officials say backside, trackside, and racing protocols will be increased.

Officials say all backside entrants, including jockeys who do not transfer to Ellis Park directly from another Kentucky track will be required to provide a negative coronavirus test result taken within 48 hours before being admitted.

Same day result testing is available in Henderson, but appointments must be made in advance.

For more information you can call (270)-854-3196 for information or reservations.

