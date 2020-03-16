Ellis Park Closes to Public for Unknown Amount of Time

Officials with Ellis Park have announced that the Henderson County, Kentucky racecourse will be closed to the public as of midnight on Monday, March 16, and reopen when the advised COVID-19 risk is over.

The closure was announced in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Citing the overriding concern for the health and safety of its employees and guests, Ellis Park Racing and Gaming announced today that it will close effective at midnight on Monday, March 16, 2020,” the statement read.

Ellis Park officials said they have decided to close after consulting with officials from the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The closure will include all areas that serve the public including simulcast, the Historical Horse Racing gaming area, and restaurants. Members of management, maintenance, and security personnel will remain at work during the closure.

“The unprecedented circumstances we are all facing as the result of the nationwide pandemic is something we decided to address by minimizing the potential for infection at Ellis Park,” said General Manager Jeff Inman. “We look forward to resuming full operations when we are advised it is safe to do so.”

