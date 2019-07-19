Ellis Park Cancels Live Racing on Saturday

Due to the excessive heat, live racing on Saturday at Ellis Park has been canceled.

Officials say this is to keep every one including the horses safe as the temperatures rise.

Ellis Park did get approved for a make-up card for Monday, July 29th and hope to race this Sunday.

