Ellis Park Allowed to Operate at 50% Capacity Opening Weekend

Fans will get a chance to see live racing at Ellis Park straight from the stands. Ellis Park announced Tuesday it was given the green light by the Commonwealth of Kentucky to operate at 50% capacity starting June 29.

Last week during a special meeting, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved live racing to begin at Ellis Park on Thursday, July 2.

The meet which was initially slated to start the last weekend of June was put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be more live racing at Ellis Park Friday through Saturday all the way to Labor Day Weekend.

Related content:

Live Racing Returning to Ellis Park July 2

Ellis Park Reopens at 33% Capacity

Comments

comments