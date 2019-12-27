Elite Fitness Center to Close After 18 Years of Service

Elite Fitness Center will be closing its doors after 18 years of service. After closing its doors on December 31, Elite Fitness will transfer all membership contracts to Bob’s Gym.

The owners of Bob’s Gym and Elite Fitness began the acquisition a few months prior to signing the transfer just before Christmas, giving Elite Fitness members access to any Bob’s Gym location.

Officials say Elite Fitness members will have access to Bob’s Gym Prime membership amenities.

Members transitioning to Bob’s Gym will not incur additional gyms fees or charges and can expect to be billed at the same rate and on the same day as their current contract.

Founded by Doug and Amy Heiman in 2001, the Heimans has operated facilities in both Evansville and Newburgh.

Comments

comments