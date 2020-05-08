Eligible UE Students to Receive CARES Act Grants

The University of Evansville announced on Friday it has received funding from the CARES Act. The funds will be used to provide emergency grants directly to students.

In an email sent to students Friday, President Christopher M Pietruszkiewicz stated:

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought many challenges and disruptions to your life over the past few months, and some of you may be facing financial difficulties as a result. We are happy to let you know that we have received funding from the CARES Act that can be used to provide emergency grants directly to students.”

UE will award grants to students who were registered in the spring 2020 semester and were eligible for Federal Title IV Financial Aid at that time.

Grants will be distributed to eligible in a tiered approach based on 2019-2020 FAFSA submission.

The CARES Act or the Coronavirus Air, Relief and Economic Securit Act, is federal legislation that provides funding to support those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

