A half-price version of Eli Lilly’s popular Humalog insulin is now on sale. This comes just two months after the company promised diabetics a more affordable option after being criticized over the soaring cost of the life-saving medication.

The fast-acting insulin, which diabetics inject shortly before every meal, is used by about 700,000 Americans.

Under the name Lispro, the insulin will cost $137 per vial and $265 for five KwikPens.

