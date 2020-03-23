Eli Lilly Offers Free Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing for Indianapolis Healthcare Workers

Pharmaceutical Company Eli Lilly announced that starting Monday, March 23, they will offer free COVID-19 drive-through testing at their headquarters for Indianapolis-area healthcare workers.

It was previously announced that Eli Lilly was working with the Indiana State Department of Health to offer testing of COVID-19 samples acquired at local hospitals, using a specialized facility at Lilly Research Laboratories.

Now, Eli Lilly is expanding the service to the community by offering drive-through testing at their Indianapolis headquarters.

Just in: Starting tomorrow, Lilly will offer free #COVID19 drive-through testing for Indianapolis-area health care workers at our headquarters. Learn more: https://t.co/G93REVLlXw #WeAreLilly #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/N5RNXVkQFx — Eli Lilly and Company (@LillyPad) March 22, 2020

As of now, only active health care workers with a physician’s order are eligible for testing. There will be no charge for this service.

“Lilly is committed to doing what we can to help fight COVID-19 in our community. By offering testing to our active health care workers, we hope to protect both them and the patients they serve,” said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., Lilly’s Chief Scientific Officer and President of Lilly Research Labs.

Many health care workers are currently unable to receive testing through existing diagnostic facilities, and Eli Lilly says their initial focus is on addressing this unmet need.

The group eligible for testing includes physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and allied health care professionals. More information on requirements for testing and registration instructions are available at https://www.info.lillycovid19testing.com/

Related article:

Comments

comments