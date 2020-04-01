Eli Lilly Offers Drive-Thru Coronavirus Tests to Essential Employees, High-Risk Population

Pharmaceutical Company Eli Lilly has now expanded its drive-thru coronavirus testing to two new groups of people: employees of businesses deemed essential by the state of Indiana who have regular public contact as a part of their job, and people in the community most vulnerable to severe complications of the virus.

The expansion of testing begins April 1 at Eli Lilly’s corporate headquarters. Eli Lilly says the goal of this expanded testing is to focus on these people who come into extensive contact with the public in order to decrease community transmission.

Testing for Essential Employees

Qualifying essential business workers include grocery store employees, food preparation and delivery workers, those delivering social services directly to the public, and elder-care and day-care workers, among others.

Essential workers will need a COVID-19 testing order from a physician, which also documents them as essential workers whose job requires regular public contact.

Testing for High-Risk Population

People included in the vulnerable population category are those who are 65 or older and showing symptoms or those under 65 with a serious underlying illness such as chronic lung disease, a serious heart condition, immunocompromised patients (including those undergoing cancer treatment), and those with uncontrolled serious medical conditions (including diabetes, liver disease, and renal failure).

Everyone needs an order for COVID-19 testing from a physician, and those under 65 should have the physician document the underlying condition(s) on the order.

As previously announced, Eli Lilly will continue to provide testing to eligible healthcare workers and first responders in the community. Eli Lilly will also continue to work with the Indiana State Department of Health through lab testing of samples from area hospitals.

How to Get Tested

To find out if you meet the criteria for testing, visit this link.

For individuals who do meet the testing criteria and already have a physician’s written order, register by calling 877-393-8485, Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

