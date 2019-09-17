Electronics Recycling Days Announced

If you have any large electronics to get rid of you’ll have your chance over the next few days in Vanderburgh County. The Solid Waste Management District is holding its electronics recycling days Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, September 19th, 20th, and 21st.

Many electronics are accepted free of charge, but if you need to recycle a TV those will cost you a small fee.

Appliances are not accepted, but most other electronics, including DVD players, cameras, and fax machines can be taken to the facility on Lafayette Avenue.

Recycling hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information, call the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District at 812-436-7800, or C&I Recycling 812-423-9166.

