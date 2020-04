The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District is cancelling its spring Electronics Recycling Day due to the coronavirus outbreak. Initially, the event was set for April 30, May 1 & 2 at C & I Electronics but have rescheduled to a later date.

The fall Electronics Recycling Days are scheduled for September 10, 11, & 12.

Contact the Solid Waste District at 812-436-7800 for more information.

