Indiana House Defeats Moratorium on Renewable Energy Plants

A bill that would have prevented state utility regulators from approving any electricity generation projects stalls in the house.

Lawmakers say the bill was designed to slow down rapid changes that are happening across the Hoosier state, as more electric companies move away from coal and toward natural gas and renewable energy.

Critics say the bill was just one more push from the coal industry to keep it alive.

Right now, NIPSCO energy in northern Indiana wants to close all of its coal plants by 20-28 and Vectren is looking to build a natural gas plant.

Both projects are still waiting for regulatory approval.

