Election Results: Beshear Defeats Bevin in Kentucky Governor’s Race

The heated battle between Democrat Andy Beshear and Republican Governor Matt Bevin came to an end Tuesday night.

With 99 percent of precincts reporting, Beshear, the state’s attorney general, led Gov. Bevin with over 8,000 votes.

President Donald Trump won the bluegrass state back in 2016, and polling shows voters still support the commander in chief who was in Kentucky on Monday rallying support for Gov. Bevin. At Monday’s Make America Great Again rally, President Trump bragged on Bevin saying, “He’s a pain but that’s what you want in a governor.” President Trump also expressed if democrats were to be elected people would lose their gun rights.

During his campaign event, Bevin made it clear he will not concede the race for governor.

Following his win, Beshear took to Twitter thanking Kentuckians for their votes.

Elsewhere, Republicans dominated in other races:

Daniel Cameron won the seat of Attorney General with 58 percent of the vote. He has become the first African American to win state office at the top of the ticket.

Mike Harmon won reelection as Auditor of Public Accounts with 56 percent of the vote.

Ryan Quarles won reelection as Commissioner of Agriculture with 58 percent of the vote.

Allison Ball won the seat of Treasurer with 61 percent of the vote.

Michael Adams is the new Secretary of State, winning 52 percent of the vote.

