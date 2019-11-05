Election Day: Here Are the Races in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Gibson Counties

Tuesday is Election Day and local residents will have the opportunity to vote for a number of local positions, including county mayoral races and several City Council seats. The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vanderburgh County

In Evansville, Republican Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is seeking re-election and this year he’s facing competition from two candidates. Libertarian opponent Bart Gadau is hoping to capture the votes as well as independent Steven Ary.

The latest polls show incumbent Mayor Lloyd Winnecke soaring above his competitors.

The other big races in Evansville we’re keeping a close eye on are the at-large city council seats. There are three Republicans and three Democrats vying for the open seats.

Democrat Jonathan Weaver a realtor currently holds one of those seats. He’s hoping to hang on as he faces democrat Kaitlin Moore Morley who is currently an associate pastor. And democrat Gina Robinson Ungar a receptionist with the Evansville housing authority.

On the Republican side building commissioner and republican Ron Beane is running for a seat along with republican David Christmas, a civil engineer, and fellow republican Alex Schmitt, a local attorney.

Warrick County

Over in Warrick County, the race for Boonville mayor is heating up. Democratic incumbent Charlie Wyatt is fighting for a second term against political newcomer and republican Leah Barnett.

The two hit the campaign trail Monday night vying for the city-based voters.

Gibson County

In Gibson County, it’s also crunch time for the Princeton mayoral race.

Republican Greg Wright is going head to head with Democrat Dan Beard.

The city’s current mayor, Brad Schmidt, is not running for re-election this year

