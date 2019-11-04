Election Day 2019: How, When, and Where to Vote

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. Before you head to the polls, here’s everything you need to know:
When Do I Vote?
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time in both states. Those standing in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Where Do I Vote?
Hoosiers can click here to find their polling locations. Kentuckians can check where their polling locations by entering their information here.
Below are voting locations in Vanderburgh County:
|Academy for Innovative Studies
|2319 Stringtown Rd.
|47711
|Bethel United Church of Christ
|3029 N. Green River Rd.
|47715
|Calvary Temple Assembly of God
|5050 N. First Ave.
|47710
|Caze School
|2013 S. Green River Rd.
|47714
|Cedar Hall School
|2100 N. Fulton Ave.
|47710
|Fairlawn United Methodist Church
|2001 Parker Dr.
|47714
|Memorial Baptist Church
|605 Canal St.
|47713
|Methodist Temple
|2109 Lincoln Ave.
|47714
|Northeast Park Baptist Church
|1215 N. Boeke Rd.
|47711
|Plaza Park School
|7301 Lincoln Ave.
|47715
|Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center
|1901 Lynch Rd.
|47711
|St. James United Methodist Church
|3111 Hillcrest Terrace
|47720
|St. Lucas United Church of Christ
|33 W. Virginia St.
|47710
|St. Paul’s United Church of Christ
|2227 W. Michigan St.
|47712
|Washington Square Mall
|4801 Washington Ave.
|47715
|Zion Church Educational Building
|1800 S. Governor St.
|47713
What Do I Need?
For both states, proper identification is all you need. Photo ID cards, military ID or U.S. passports are all proper identification.
How Do I Know if I’m Registered?
To check your status, Hoosiers can click here.
Kentucky voters can click here.
You cannot vote if you’re aren’t registered.
Where Do I Find the Election Results?
44News will be keeping track of election results. You can find those results by visiting 44News Election Results.