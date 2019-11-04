Election Day 2019: How, When, and Where to Vote

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. Before you head to the polls, here’s everything you need to know:

When Do I Vote?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time in both states. Those standing in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Where Do I Vote?

Hoosiers can click here to find their polling locations. Kentuckians can check where their polling locations by entering their information here.

Below are voting locations in Vanderburgh County:

Academy for Innovative Studies 2319 Stringtown Rd. 47711 Bethel United Church of Christ 3029 N. Green River Rd. 47715 Calvary Temple Assembly of God 5050 N. First Ave . 47710 Caze School 2013 S. Green River Rd. 47714 Cedar Hall School 2100 N. Fulton Ave. 47710 Fairlawn United Methodist Church 2001 Parker Dr. 47714 Memorial Baptist Church 605 Canal St. 47713 Methodist Temple 2109 Lincoln Ave. 47714 Northeast Park Baptist Church 1215 N. Boeke Rd. 47711 Plaza Park School 7301 Lincoln Ave. 47715 Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center 1901 Lynch Rd. 47711 St. James United Methodist Church 3111 Hillcrest Terrace 47720 St. Lucas United Church of Christ 33 W. Virginia St. 47710 St. Paul’s United Church of Christ 2227 W. Michigan St. 47712 Washington Square Mall 4801 Washington Ave. 47715 Zion Church Educational Building 1800 S. Governor St. 47713

What Do I Need?

For both states, proper identification is all you need. Photo ID cards, military ID or U.S. passports are all proper identification.

How Do I Know if I’m Registered?

To check your status, Hoosiers can click here.

Kentucky voters can click here.

You cannot vote if you’re aren’t registered.

Where Do I Find the Election Results?

44News will be keeping track of election results. You can find those results by visiting 44News Election Results.

