Election Day 2019: How, When, and Where to Vote

Tyrone Morris 33 mins ago
1 minute read

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th. Before you head to the polls, here’s everything you need to know:

When Do I Vote?

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time in both states. Those standing in line at 6 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

Where Do I Vote?

Hoosiers can click here to find their polling locations.  Kentuckians can check where their polling locations by entering their information here.

Below are voting locations in Vanderburgh County:

Academy for Innovative Studies  2319 Stringtown Rd.   47711 

 
Bethel United Church of Christ 

 

 3029 N. Green River Rd.  47715 

 
Calvary Temple Assembly of God 

 

 5050 N. First Ave. 

 

 47710 

 
Caze School 

 

 2013 S. Green River Rd. 

 

 47714 

 
Cedar Hall School 

 

 2100 N. Fulton Ave. 

 

 47710 

 
Fairlawn United Methodist Church 

 

 2001 Parker Dr. 

 

 47714 

 
Memorial Baptist Church 

 

 605 Canal St. 

 

 47713 

 
Methodist Temple  2109 Lincoln Ave. 

 

 47714 

 
Northeast Park Baptist Church 

 

 1215 N. Boeke Rd. 

 

 47711 

 
Plaza Park School      

 

 7301 Lincoln Ave. 

 

 47715 

 
Southern Indiana Career &   Technical Center 

 

 1901 Lynch Rd. 

 

 47711 

 
St. James United Methodist Church 

 

 3111 Hillcrest Terrace 

 

 47720 

 
St. Lucas United Church of Christ 

 

 33 W. Virginia St. 

 

 47710 

 
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ 

 

 2227 W. Michigan St. 

 

 47712 

 
Washington Square Mall 

 

 4801 Washington Ave. 

 

 47715 

 
Zion Church Educational Building 

 

 1800 S. Governor St. 

 

 47713 

 

 

What Do I Need?

For both states, proper identification is all you need. Photo ID cards, military ID or U.S. passports are all proper identification.

How Do I Know if I’m Registered?

To check your status, Hoosiers can click here.

Kentucky voters can click here.

You cannot vote if you’re aren’t registered.

Where Do I Find the Election Results?

44News will be keeping track of election results.  You can find those results by visiting  44News Election Results.

