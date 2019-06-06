Election Board Delays Certifying Kentucky Primary Election Results

The Kentucky Board of Elections delayed certifying statewide primary election vote results after the state’s secretary of state identified copious errors in vote counts.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes released a statement Thursday stating she and her staff found 50 possible errors spanning 20 counties.

“This is embarrassing and should have every Kentucky voter, county board of elections, candidate and campaign alarmed,” says Grimes.

Grimes says Republican Ryan Quarles could have been shortchanged several hundred votes in McCreary County in his bid as state agriculture commissioner.

According to Grimes, the certification delay was due to legislation passed earlier this year by Gov. Matt Bevin that removed much of her authority over the State Board of Elections.

Read the full statement here

