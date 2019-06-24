Eldorado Resorts Buys Caesars for $17.3 Billion

The parent company of Tropicana Evansville, Eldorado Resorts, is the new owner of Caesars Entertainment

Eldorado bought Caesars for $17. 3 billion, in a cash-and-stock deal, including debt, the companies announced Monday.

Eldorado will acquire all the outstanding shares of Caesars for a total value of $12.75 per share, consisting of $8.40 per share in cash consideration and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado common stock for each Caesars’ share of common stock.

Its shareholders will wind up with 51 percent of the combined company.

The new casino giant will retain the Caesars

