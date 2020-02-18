Elderly Couple Perish in Union County House Fire

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

A house fire in Union County claimed two lives Tuesday morning.

The victims were identified as 86-year-old Joseph Sheffer and his spouse 81-year-old Joann Sheffer.

Due to the intensity of the fire rescue of the occupants was not possible and the elderly couple perished.

Their bodies were taken to Madisonville for an autopsy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Sturgis, Uniontown, Whispering Meadows, and Henshaw were the assisting fire services.

This is a developing story. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Comments

comments