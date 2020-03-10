Elderly Couple Found Dead Inside Home Ruled as Murder-Suicide

Less than a minute

Two bodies found inside an Owensboro home Sunday have been ruled a murder-suicide.

Owensboro Police were dispatched to a home in the 8500 block of Possum Trot Road on Sunday in reference to two individuals found dead. Upon arrival, officers located Jacklyn West and Thomas West inside the home.

Autopsy results found Thomas West shot Jacklyn West and then shot himself.

