Elberfeld Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

An Elberfeld man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with three counts after being transported to the Gibson County Jail.

Just before 3 PM Saturday afternoon, a Gibson County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop 59-year-old Johnny Brummett and his Blue 125 CC motorcycle on Sawmill Road in rural southeastern Gibson County. After the deputy turned his car’s emergency lights on to pull the motorcycle over, Brummett briefly attempted to evade the deputy before stopping.

Brummett was eventually placed in custody as deputies began a roadside investigation. After the search, Brummett was taken to the Gibson County Jail and charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of meth and operating a vehicle while a habitual traffic violator.

Brummett’s bond is set at $750.

