Eight People Facing Indictments on Drug and Weapon Charges

Eight people from Owensboro have been indicted by a grand jury on drug and weapon charges. The Owensboro Police Department along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives made the announcement at a joint press conference on Thursday.

The suspects face several years in prison and $250,000 in fines if they are convicted.

The eight defendants charged in the case include Joseph Howell, Larry Barnett, Jeremy Morrow, Christen Stewart, Seth Fenwick, Jonathan Miller, Carl Warren, and Jeremy Denson.

Comments

comments