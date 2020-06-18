Eight New Daviess County COVID-19 Cases; New Kentucky Testing Sites Announced

Eight new coronavirus cases were identified in Daviess County, Kentucky on Thursday, by the Green River District Health Department. (GRDHD).

Along with those eight new cases in Daviess County, there were seven other cases throughout several Kentucky counties in the GRDHD area.

Here’s a breakdown of all new cases reported on Thursday, June 18, in the GRDHD district:

8 new cases in Daviess County

3 in Henderson County

2 in Ohio County

2 in Union County

The COVID-19 case total throughout the seven-county GRDHD district is now 804.

Currently, three COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of the 804 total cases in the district, 90 (11%) have required hospitalization.

The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 703 (87%).

Throughout all of Kentucky, there were 12,995 total confirmed cases and 518 total deaths as of June 17.

GRDHD also announced on Thursday new COVID-19 testing sites and what dates they’ll be operational:

Related Articles

June 17: Coronavirus Cases in Kentucky Nearing 13,000; Six Deaths Reported

Comments

comments