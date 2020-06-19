Eight More Coronavirus Cases in Daviess County, Kentucky: GRDHD

For the second day in a row, eight new positive cases of coronavirus were reported out of Daviess County, Kentucky.

The county falls within the Green River District Health Department’s seven-county area, where on Friday, a total of 11 new cases were reported.

Each county in the GRDHD area with new cases on Friday:

Daviess County: Eight new cases

Hancock County: One new case

Henderson County: One new case

Union County: One new case

The total number of cases in the GRDHD district is now 815:

There are currently two individuals in the seven-county area hospitalized – one in Daviess County, and one in Union County – which means one person in the area has been released from hospital care since Thursday’s GRDHD update which showed three individuals as hospitalized.

Of the 815 confirmed cases in the district, 95 (12%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 709 (87%).

The current GRDHD testing schedule released on June 19 shows the available testing sites, dates, and times for COVID-19 testing sites currently being offered by GRDHD.

As of Thursday, June 19, there were 13,197 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 520 statewide deaths throughout the State of Kentucky.

