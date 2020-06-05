CoronavirusIndiana
Eight Active Coronavirus Cases in Knox County
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Knox County has increased by one.
A Knox County resident tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s case total to 32.
This patient is in the hospital at this time.
The Knox County Health Department says they have begun a contact investigation.
Currently, there eight active cases in the county.
KCHD says four patients should be released over the weekend.
