Eight Active Coronavirus Cases in Knox County

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Knox County has increased by one.

A Knox County resident tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county’s case total to 32.

This patient is in the hospital at this time.

The Knox County Health Department says they have begun a contact investigation.

Currently, there eight active cases in the county.

KCHD says four patients should be released over the weekend.

